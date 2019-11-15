Play

Higbee (knee) was a non-participant in Thursday's practice, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Higbee hasn't put himself in a good position to be available Sunday versus the Bears with no practice to date this week. Having said that, coach Sean McVay told Cameron DaSilva of USA Today that he expects Higbee and Gerald Everett (wrist) to suit up. Friday's injury report will have the final word on both tight end's potential to play.

