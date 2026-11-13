Higbee didn't practice Wednesday due to an illness, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

With Higbee's addition to the Rams' Week 10 injury report Thursday, the team's top three tight ends on the active roster are dealing with health concerns, as Colby Parkinson has been limited by a rib injury, while Davis Allen downgraded from limited Wednesday to no activity one day later due to an oblique issue. As a result, Friday's practice report will be telling for who among the trio may be available Sunday in Arizona.