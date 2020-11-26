Higbee (elbow) was held out of practice Thursday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
Sean McVay called Higbee day-to-day Wednesday, but just one day later the coach referred to the tight end as a game-time decision for Sunday's contest against the 49ers, per Rodrigue. Ideally, Higbee will get in some practice reps before week's end, but he only has one more chance to do so Friday. If Higbee is inhibited or not able to play this weekend, Gerald Everett and Johnny Mundt will take on larger roles in the Rams' passing attack.
