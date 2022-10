Higbee didn't take part in the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports.

The same can be said for Cooper Kupp (undisclosed), but head coach Sean McVay said earlier Wednesday that the Rams will "be smart" with a few key players this week, according to Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times. Higbee's current concern isn't known, but Wednesday's injury report will reveal what exactly the tight end is dealing with.