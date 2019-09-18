Rams' Tyler Higbee: No practice Wednesday
Coach Sean McVay said Higbee (chest) won't practice Wedesday, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Higbee left Sunday's game versus the Saints with what initially was termed a chest injury, but an ensuing visit to the hospital determined that an injured lung was the reason that he was coughing up blood. His absence from the first Week 3 session isn't a great sign for his immediate availability, but he'll have a pair of chances Thursday and Friday to show whether an appearance is possible Sunday at Cleveland.
