Play

Coach Sean McVay said Higbee (chest) won't practice Wedesday, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Higbee left Sunday's game versus the Saints with what initially was termed a chest injury, but an ensuing visit to the hospital determined that an injured lung was the reason that he was coughing up blood. His absence from the first Week 3 session isn't a great sign for his immediate availability, but he'll have a pair of chances Thursday and Friday to show whether an appearance is possible Sunday at Cleveland.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories