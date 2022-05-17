Higbee (knee) said Tuesday that he was able to start on-field work at the beginning of May, but there's no rush to get back to full speed during the offseason, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

HIgbee suffered an MCL sprain in the NFC Championship game against the 49ers and was ruled out for the Rams' Super Bowl win. The fact that the tight end has already returned to football activities is a great sign, but it appears like he'll be cautious during the offseason to avoid any potential setbacks.