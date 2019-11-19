Play

Higbee wasn't targeted in Sunday's 17-7 win over the Bears.

Higbee shook off a knee injury to suit up for the contest, and he logged a season-high 76-percent snap share. The fourth-year tight end has run a route on 68.1 percent of his snaps this season, but the production hasn't followed with just 21 catches for 192 yards and a score over nine contests.

