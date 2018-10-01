Rams' Tyler Higbee: Not seen at practice
Higbee (knee) wasn't present for the portion of Monday's practice open to the media, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Higbee was able to return after injuring his knee in the first quarter of Thursday's 38-31 win over the Vikings, but it seems he's now having some trouble with the ailment. Gerald Everett would be in line for a major uptick in snaps if Higbee were to miss a Week 5 game in Seattle. The Rams' tight ends have accounted for just nine targets on 134 pass attempts from Jared Goff.
More News
-
Rams' Tyler Higbee: Returns to Thursday's game•
-
Rams' Tyler Higbee: Questionable to return to Thursday's contest•
-
Rams' Tyler Higbee: Catches both targets for 35 yards•
-
Rams' Tyler Higbee: Hauls in first touchdown•
-
Rams' Tyler Higbee: Untargeted against Raiders•
-
Rams' Tyler Higbee: Looking good at camp•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 5 Fantasy Football waiver targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it or not: Ridley over Julio?
Week 4 brought another wild week of football, what should you believe?
-
Week 4 reaction, early Week 5 waivers
There were a ton of points flying around the league Sunday, but it was the injuries that will...
-
LIVE: Week 4 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 4
-
Week 4 Contrarian Plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players for you that could win you money in tournaments.
-
Injury report: Fournette back?
We've got a stacked injury reports heading into play Sunday in Week 4. See who is likely to...