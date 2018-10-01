Higbee (knee) wasn't present for the portion of Monday's practice open to the media, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Higbee was able to return after injuring his knee in the first quarter of Thursday's 38-31 win over the Vikings, but it seems he's now having some trouble with the ailment. Gerald Everett would be in line for a major uptick in snaps if Higbee were to miss a Week 5 game in Seattle. The Rams' tight ends have accounted for just nine targets on 134 pass attempts from Jared Goff.