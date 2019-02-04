Rams' Tyler Higbee: Not targeted in Super Bowl
Higbee didn't draw any targets during a 13-3 loss to New England in the Super Bowl.
While he technically got the start, Higbee played fewer snaps (35) than fellow tight end Gerald Everett (44), who also finished the night without any catches. The Rams increased their usage of tight ends in the passing game after Cooper Kupp suffered a torn ACL in November, but neither Higbee nor Everett proved to be a reliable threat. Higbee figures to enter the final year of his rookie contract stuck in a timeshare, potentially losing even more work to Everett in 2019. If forced to pick between the two, Everett is the one with receiving upside.
