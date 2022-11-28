Higbee (knee) wasn't targeted in Sunday's 26-10 loss to the Chiefs.
Higbee played a season-low 59 percent of offensive snaps while playing through a knee injury after topping 90 percent in six of the previous 10 games. The lingering effects of the injury coupled with Bryce Perkins' lack of passing production (100 yards) led to a quiet afternoon for Higbee. With Matthew Stafford (concussion) likely to remain sidelined in Week 13 against the Seahawks, Higbee will be tough to trust despite facing a Seattle defense that has been gashed by tight ends throughout the year.