Higbee (hip) is listed as inactive Thursday against the 49ers, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Despite playing through a hip injury this past Sunday versus the Colts, Higbee missed Tuesday's walkthrough and Wednesday's practice due to the same health concern and thus will sit out on a short week between games. Some combination of Davis Allen, Colby Parkinson and rookie second-round pick Terrance Ferguson will man tight end for the Rams in Week 5.