Higbee (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

After he was unable to practice in any fashion this week, Higbee carried a doubtful designation into the regular-season finale. He'll unsurprisingly sit out Sunday, but if he's able to take a step forward in practice activity during the upcoming week, Higbee could be available to play in the Rams' road playoff game Jan. 13 or 14 in the wild-card round. Davis Allen is expected to serve as Los Angeles' starting tight end Sunday, with Brycen Hopkins working as his understudy.