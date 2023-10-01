Higbee (Achilles) secured five of 11 targets for 64 yards during Sunday's 29-23 overtime win against the Colts.

Despite landing on the injury report early in the week with a dreaded Achilles injury, a freshly-extended Higbee showed no signs of a slowdown as he was peppered with targets from Matthew Stafford all game long. The only thing missing from the veteran tight end's resume this season is a touchdown, but Higbee hasn't seen the end zone much through his career (20 career touchdowns in 114 career games). With Cooper Kupp (hamstring) likely back soon, Higbee will likely find himself as more of a supporting role in the passing game behind the aforementioned Kupp, rookie phenom Puka Nacua, and Tutu Atwell, which may depress his value somewhat.