Higbee (hand) brought in two of four targets for 14 yards in the Rams' 28-17 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

Higbee made his return from a one-game absence due to a hand contusion, but he didn't stand out in a loss that was more lopsided than the final score implies. Outside of a spectacular three-touchdown day in Week 2 against the Eagles, Higbee hasn't done much of note through the first half of his season, topping out at the five catches and 54 yards he posted in that contest in terms of single-game highs. He'll look to utilize the bye week to further recover before a key Week 10 matchup against the Seahawks.