Higbee caught all four of his targets for 19 yards and added a one-yard rush during Monday's 27-24 win over Tampa Bay.

Interestingly, all four of Higbee's targets came on first downs, as head coach Sean McVay clearly leaned on the veteran tight end to position Los Angeles in favorable distances to move the chains. However, Higbee's numbers didn't move the fantasy needle Monday, and his underwhelming season continues to drag along. Fantasy managers should probably aim higher in the majority of settings.