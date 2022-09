Higbee caught all four of his targets for 61 yards in Sunday's 20-12 win over the Cardinals.

The Rams' passing game was quiet in the victory, but the tight end tied Cooper Kupp and Ben Skowronek for the lead in receptions. Higbee's off to an impressive start to the season with 16 catches on 24 targets for 171 yards through three games, but he could find it tough sledding in Week 4 against the 49ers' talented linebacking corps.