Higbee (chest) was listed as limited on the Rams' injury report Wednesday, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

After being diagnosed with a lung issue following a Week 2 win against the Saints, Higbee didn't practice at all last week and sat out Sunday's contest at Cleveland. Consequently, his elevation to some activity in the first session of Week 4 prep is a step in the right direction.

