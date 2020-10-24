Higbee (hand) is listed as questionable for Monday's contest but is expected to play, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

It'll be interesting to see how much Higbee can really do as a pass catcher if he's active Monday as the tight end injured his hand in the loss to the 49ers last week. While coach Sean McVay has been adamant Higbee will play Monday, it's possible the tight end could primarily be used as a blocker with any pass-catching responsibilities falling upon Gerald Everett. Higbee played 75 percent of the snaps Sunday against the 49ers compared to Everett's 50, but both tight ends ended up running the same amount of routes (17).