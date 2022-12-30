Coach Sean McVay said Friday that Higbee (elbow) will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports.

On the Rams' injury report Wednesday, Higbee was listed as a resting player, but after the day off, he returned as a limited participant Thursday due to an elbow issue. McVay also told Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic that Higbee underwent an MRI that returned positive results, but the tight end still is entering the weekend with a designation. McVay does think Higbee will suit up Sunday, which won't be confirmed until about 90 minutes before a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.