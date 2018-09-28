Rams' Tyler Higbee: Questionable to return to Thursday's contest
Higbee is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Rams with a knee injury.
Higbee exited the game during the first quarter. As long as he is out, the Rams will find themselves thin at the tight end position, with Gerald Everett and Johnny Mundt the only ones remaining on the active roster.
