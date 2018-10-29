Rams' Tyler Higbee: Quiet again in Week 8 win
Higbee played 62 of 78 offensive snaps and caught his only target for six yards during Sunday's 29-27 win over the Packers.
This was Higbee's first catch since Week 5, and he's recorded just six receptions for 70 yards and a touchdown all season. The third-year tight end continues to see the majority of playing time for the Rams, but it's not translating into fantasy success. Fellow tight end Gerald Everett remains more involved in the passing attack despite playing fewer offensive snaps, too. It's safe to fade Higbee in all settings at this stage of the season.
