Higbee caught three of his four targets for 40 yards during Sunday's 20-17 win over Dallas.

A lot is expected from Higbee this season after he capped off the 2019 campaign with a 43-522-2 statline over the final five games. With that in mind, this likely wasn't the start fantasy managers had hoped for. The fifth-year tight end played 65 of 73 snaps, though, and he did show his big-play ability turning a short pass into a 21-yard reception in the second quarter. With so many weapons in the Los Angeles offense, there are likely to be a number of peaks and valleys over the course of the season for Higbee, so banking on him making a week-in, week-out fantasy impact might be asking too much.