Higbee brought in all five targets for 29 yards and two touchdowns in the Rams' 37-14 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

The veteran tight end got into the end zone for the first time since Week 16 of last season when he recorded seven-yard grab to cap off the opening possession of the contest, and he followed it up with a five-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter. Higbee's catch total also tied his season high and particularly stood out in light of him having recorded a meager 1-17 line on four targets over the previous pair of contests. Next up for Higbee and the Rams is a Week 13 home matchup against the Browns.