Play

Coach Sean McVay said Thursday Higbee (chest) is on pace to play Sunday against the Buccaneers, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Higbee backed up McVay's sentiment by practicing in full Thursday, according to Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com. Through parts of two games this season, Higbee has hauled in six of eight targets for 41 yards and one touchdown.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories