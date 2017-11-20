Rams' Tyler Higbee: Receives five targets in loss to Vikings
Higbee caught just one of his five targets for five yards during Sunday's 24-7 loss to Minnesota.
This was another discouraging showing from Higbee. He remains atop the depth chart and played 44 of 59 offensive snaps Sunday, but the fantasy numbers haven't been there. The second-year tight end has just 18 receptions for 214 yards and a score through 10 games. He checks out as a desperation option in the majority of settings.
