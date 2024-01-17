Coach Sean McVay said Wednesday that Higbee (knee) will require surgery to a torn right ACL and MCL in his knee, and that there is no timetable for his return to on-field work, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

McVay also mentioned that Higbee could be a candidate to start on the PUP list this summer. Given the timing and severity of the veteran tight end's injury it could certainly be difficult for him to be ready for training camp come July, if not the start of the 2024 regular season entirely. Normally recovery from a torn ACL carries a 6-to-9-month recovery timeline, but Higbee faces the additional hurdle of rehabbing from a MCL tear. Davis Allen, a 2023 fifth-round pick, could be in position to see additional offseason opportunities as long as Higbee remains absent from on-field reps.