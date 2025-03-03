Rams head coach Sean McVay said Monday that Higbee will remain with Los Angeles for the 2025 season, the final year of his contract, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

McVay said the same of veteran offensive tackle Rob Havenstein, calling the Rams' offense "different" when both veterans are healthy and on the field. Higbee missed all but three of Los Angeles' regular-season games in 2024 while working his way back from offseason knee and shoulder surgeries, most notably recovering from an ACL tear sustained during the 2023 season's playoffs, but the 32-year-old tight end managed to impress once back in action. In two postseason games against the Vikings and Eagles, he secured 12 of 15 targets for 112 yards and a score. With Matthew Stafford's return, and Cooper Kupp still looking unlikely to be retained for 2025, Higbee could be facing increased opportunities on offense behind star wideout Puka Nacua.