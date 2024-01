Higbee (shoulder) was limited in Thursday's practice, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Higbee now has cobbled together back-to-back capped sessions after failing to practice in any capacity last Wednesday through Friday due to the dislocated left shoulder that he suffered Week 17 at the Giants. It's unclear if he'll miss just one game as a result of the injury, but Friday's practice report may provide some clarity for his status ahead of Sunday's wild-card contest in Detroit.