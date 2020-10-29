Higbee (hand) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday, Kevin Modesti of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Higbee has strung together back-to-back limited sessions, with Thursday's showing coinciding with the Rams' most rigorous workout of the week, per Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com. On Wednesday, coach Sean McVay referred to Higbee's hand injury as "a pretty gnarly hand contusion," so it remains to be seen if he'll be able to cap his time away from the field to just one game. Elsewhere in the TE room, Gerald Everett (illness) followed up Wednesday's DNP with a full practice Thursday, giving the Rams at least one of their top two tight ends for Sunday's contest at Miami.