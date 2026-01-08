Higbee (ankle) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

In his return from a six-game IR stint this past Sunday against the Cardinals, Higbee hauled in five of six targets for 91 yards and one touchdown on a 64 percent snap share, the latter of which ranked third among Rams tight ends behind Colby Parkinson (84 percent) and Davis Allen (71 percent). Higbee continues to deal with the ankle injury, but he at least maintained his activity level from Tuesday's walkthrough. Thursday's practice report will reveal whether or not he enters the weekend with a designation for Saturday's contest at Carolina.