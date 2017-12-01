Higbee (illness) doesn't carry a designation for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Mike Jurecki of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

The illness prevented Higbee from taking part in practices Wednesday and Thursday, but the tight end was back for the full session Friday, which apparently convinced the Rams' coaching staff that he would be ready to go for the weekend. Despite quarterback Jared Goff taking a dramatic leap forward as a passer under the tutelage of first-year head coach Sean McVay this season, Higbee hasn't benefited much from the offensive renaissance, as he's hauled in a meager 21 receptions for 262 yards and a touchdown through the team's first 11 games.