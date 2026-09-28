Higbee caught eight of 11 targets for 62 yards and a touchdown during Sunday night's 30-26 loss to the Broncos.

Higbee went from having no targets in Week 2 to leading the team with eight catches while finishing second only to wide receiver Davante Adams (13) in targets one week later. The tight end reeled in his first touchdown of the year to cap off the team's second possession of the game, connecting with quarterback Matthew Stafford for a five-yard score. Higbee may have seen the added opportunities as a result of fellow tight end Terrance Ferguson sustaining an ankle injury in the first quarter, but Ferguson was able to return to action. Higbee will have a chance to prove that his performance wasn't an anomaly when the team hosts Philadelphia in Week 4.