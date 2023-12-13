Higbee (back) was limited on Wednesday's practice estimate, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Coach Sean McVay said Monday that he thought Higbee may be able to return for Sunday's game against the Commanders after missing the overtime loss to Baltimore this past Sunday. Higbee's replacement, Hunter Long, suffered a season-ending MCL injury in the first half, but third-stringer Davis Allen then came on strong with four catches for 50 yards and a touchdown. The Rams likely will deploy Allen in a three-down role Week 15 if Higbee isn't ready.