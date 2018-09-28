Rams' Tyler Higbee: Returns to Thursday's game
Higbee (knee) returned to Thursday's game against the Vikings, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.
Higbee left the game in the first quarter, but the injury must have not been too serious as he returned before halftime. With Higbee back in, he and Gerald Everett figure to head up the Rams tight end corps going forward.
