Coach Sean McVay said Wednesday that Higbee (shoulder) will not play in Sunday's game against the 49ers, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Higbee is nursing a shoulder injury, and the Rams have no reason to push him to play Week 18 with a Wild Card spot already sewn up. McVay plans to rest several key starters, and Higbee will get an extra week to tend to his ailing shoulder. Look for Davis Allen to see significant playing time with Carson Wentz under center versus San Francisco on Sunday.