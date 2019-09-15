Rams' Tyler Higbee: Ruled out with chest injury
Higbee has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Saints due to a chest injury, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.
Higbee will emerge from Week 2 with two catches (on three targets) for 21 yards. Considering the Rams didn't leave any wiggle room for the tight end to reenter the contest, his status will be one to watch in the coming days. Gerald Everett is the only active tight end for the rest of this game, while Johnny Mundt was deemed inactive.
