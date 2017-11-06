Rams' Tyler Higbee: Scores first career touchdown
Higbee caught an eight-yard touchdown during Sunday's 51-17 win over the Giants. It was the first touchdown reception of his career.
While the first career score is encouraging, and Higbee is clearly entrenched atop the Rams' depth chart, the Giants have been a fantasy dreamland for opposing tight ends. The sophomore has just 15 receptions for 187 yards through eight games this season, so he's clearly not a strong asset in the majority of settings. However, his Week 9 touchdown highlights Higbee owns at least moderate potential in favorable matchups.
