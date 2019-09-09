Rams' Tyler Higbee: Scores game-winning TD
Higbee caught four of five targets for 20 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 30-27 win over Carolina.
Recently signed to a four-year contract extension, it didn't take long for Higbee to reward the franchise for their confidence in him. The fourth-year tight end has never been a strong fantasy asset, and he's been utilized primarily as a blocker to this point in his career. Additionally, Gerald Everett is arguably the more capable receiving tight end on the roster, so Higbee's targets are likely to remain minimal. It's worth noting that Los Angeles discussed utilizing more two-tight end sets this season, which could provide a slight uptick in opportunities for both Higbee and Everett.
