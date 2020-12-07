Higbee caught four of six targets for 24 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 38-28 win over Arizona.

While the touchdown was nice to see from the veteran tight end, Higbee remains a tough start in most fantasy settings. He's produced just 4.1 yards per target over the past three games and has only topped 50 receiving yards in three games all season. The Rams spread the ball around amongst their deep arsenal of playmakers, and Higbee just hasn't been targeted enough -- especially downfield -- to make an impact. After a late-season breakout in 2019, It's been an extremely disappointing 2020 campaign from Higbee thus far.