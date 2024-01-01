Higbee secured six of seven targets for 62 yards during Sunday's 26-25 victory against the Giants.

The veteran tight end finally regained his overwhelming majority in snap share over rookie Davis Allen and backup Brycen Hopkins, playing all but four snaps on offense. Higbee was utilized early and often on the Rams' opening drive, snagging three catches for 48 yards en route to a Kyren Williams rushing touchdown, and while his production slowed down from there, it was still an encouraging performance against a defense that had been stingy against tight ends. How much action Higbee will see in Week 18 against the 49ers remains to be seen, as the Rams have already locked up a playoff spot but can do no better than the No. 6 seed, while the 49ers have secured the No. 1 seed and will likely be resting their starters as much as possible.