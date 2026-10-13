Higbee brought in five of six targets for 83 yards in the Rams' 37-34 overtime loss to the Bills on Monday night.

Higbee finished a distant second in receiving yards to Puka Nacua for the Rams on the night, but the figure was a season high for the veteran tight end. After a forgettable two-game stretch to open the season, Higbee has taken the lead Los Angeles' crowded tight-end room over the last three games by posting an 18-212-1 line on 23 targets. Higbee should have a good chance of retaining a solid complementary role in a Week 6 home divisional clash against the suspect Cardinals defense on Sunday.