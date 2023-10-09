Higbee secured two of three targets for 20 yards during Sunday's 23-14 loss to the Eagles.

Higbee, along with Tutu Atwell, seemed to be most affected by the return of Cooper Kupp, as they both saw their number of targets drop precipitously from previous weeks. While the veteran tight end was still able to produce consistent results in years past alongside the superstar wide receiver, the emergence of rookie sensation Puka Nacua gives Matthew Stafford two big options to deluge with targets instead of just Kupp. Higbee is still the unquestioned starter at tight end for the Rams with Brycen Hopkins and Davis Allen combining for six snaps on offense, but that position may not carry much value if he functions as the fourth or fifth option in the passing game.