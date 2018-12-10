Higbee caught his only target for nine yards during Sunday's 15-6 loss to Chicago.

Now two outings removed from a respectable three-game stretch consisting of 11 receptions for 128 yards and a score, there's little to be excited about with Higbee's fantasy outlook moving forward. His 27 offensive snaps were also fewer than fellow tight end Gerald Everett's 36, and Everett's definitely the superior receiving threat.