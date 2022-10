Higbee caught seven of 10 targets for 46 yards in Sunday's 22-10 loss to the Cowboys.

The tight end tied Cooper Kupp for the team lead in both catches and targets, but Higbee's longest gain went for only 10 yards. He's been Matthew Stafford's second-most reliable option so far this year, seeing double-digit targets three times in five games, and while he has yet to get into the end zone, Higbee is on pace for a career-best campaign heading into a Week 6 meeting with the Panthers.