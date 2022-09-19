Higbee caught seven of nine targets for 71 yards in Sunday's 31-27 win over the Falcons.

For the second straight game, Higbee was second in targets behind Cooper Kupp, and churned out consistent yardage for Matthew Stafford. The veteran tight end fell one yard shy of scoring his first touchdown of the year in the first quarter, but had an otherwise solid night. Higbee's 71 receiving yards were the most he's had in a game since 2019, when he put up a monster 35-438-1 line over a four-game stretch. Heading into a Week 3 matchup with the Cardinals, who just gave up 50 yards and a touchdown to Darren Waller, Higbee looks to be locked in as one of the Rams' top receiving options.