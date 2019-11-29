Higbee is expected to operate as the Rams' clear No. 1 tight end Sunday against the Cardinals with Gerald Everett (knee) ruled out for the contest, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Everett tweaked his knee on a blocking assignment in the Rams' blowout loss to the Ravens on Monday Night Football and won't be ready to return to action on the short week. Even before Everett's injury surfaced, Higbee had seemingly usurped him as Los Angeles' top tight end, at least in terms of overall usage. Higbee had already played 70 percent of the Rams' offensive snaps the past two weeks, but he should push that rate higher in Week 13 with the No. 3 option on the depth chart, Johnny Mundt, not representing as much of a playing-time threat as Everett.