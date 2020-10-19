Higbee caught three of four targets for 57 yards during Sunday's 24-16 loss to San Francisco.

The bulk of Higbee's production came on a 31-yard reception in the third quarter, and he also hauled in a 17-yard pass during the Rams' first drive. This was the fifth-year tight end's best game since scoring three touchdowns in Week 2 against Philadelphia, and while he's probably still a little risky in most fantasy settings, Sunday's showing was definitely a step in the right direction. Just remember head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Jared Goff tend to spread the ball around, and fellow tight end Gerald Everett has seven receptions over the past two weeks and is emerging as another trusted weapon in the Los Angeles passing attack.