Higbee (thumb) wasn't listed on Wednesday's practice report, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Higbee's reps were managed last week due to a listed Achilles injury, but he was able to handle a typical 94 percent snap share this past Sunday at Indianapolis on his way to gathering in five of 11 targets for 64 yards. Then, coach Sean McVay told Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site Monday that Higbee "got his thumb banged up a little bit" in that contest. Having said that, neither health concern is impacting him this week, paving the way for him to continue to serve as the No. 1 tight end for quarterback Matthew Stafford (hip).