Higbee has reached agreement on a four-year extension with the Rams, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Primarily used as a blocker, Higbee caught 25 and 25 passes as a 16-game starter last season. There's been some question about his ability to maintain the larger portion of a timeshare with Gerald Everett, but it's at least now clear that the Rams view Higbee as part of their long-term plan. The team starts its season with a Week 1 road game against the Panthers.

