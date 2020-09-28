Higbee caught both his targets for 40 yards during Sunday's 35-32 loss to Buffalo. He also caught a pass to complete a two-point conversion.

After scoring three touchdowns last week against Philadelphia, it wasn't surprising to see Buffalo focus on slowing down Higbee, and he didn't catch a pass until halfway through the third quarter. The fourth-year tight end did have an impressive 31-yard reception and remains a focal point of the passing attack, but opposing teams are also likely going to continue game planning to keep him in check. Week-to-week inconsistently could quickly prove to be part and parcel for Higbee moving forward.